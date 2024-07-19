Right next to the new Tottenham Court Road entrance, the NOW building has huge LED screens underneath showing an ever-changing array of visual displays and images. A lot of people gazing upwards with their phones.
Into the office again today on the an extremely hot day, early 30s. Finally spoke to sister S about the mum / money issues - obviously not best pleased.
Had booked a swim at the Oasis Centre after work and nearly didn't go as didn't feel I could cope with getting there, fannying with lockers etc but forced myself.
Was very refreshing and my body obviously appreciated the effort and effort it was as I'm very unfit and have never been a swimmer really.
Ruined it all by bringing back fish and chips to eat in the warm garden while we looked at a forthcoming folk festival programme.