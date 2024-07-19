Previous
Outernet by boxplayer
201 / 365

Outernet

Right next to the new Tottenham Court Road entrance, the NOW building has huge LED screens underneath showing an ever-changing array of visual displays and images. A lot of people gazing upwards with their phones.

Into the office again today on the an extremely hot day, early 30s. Finally spoke to sister S about the mum / money issues - obviously not best pleased.

Had booked a swim at the Oasis Centre after work and nearly didn't go as didn't feel I could cope with getting there, fannying with lockers etc but forced myself.

Was very refreshing and my body obviously appreciated the effort and effort it was as I'm very unfit and have never been a swimmer really.

Ruined it all by bringing back fish and chips to eat in the warm garden while we looked at a forthcoming folk festival programme.

Oasis https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-07-19

19 July 2024
Tottenham Court Road WC2
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
55% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
lovely storytelling image
July 19th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
I really like how you have caught the lady with the phone taking a picture of the roof.
July 19th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot 😊
July 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture.
July 19th, 2024  
KV ace
What a cool place. Great shot.
July 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise