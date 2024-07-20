Prosecco in the pub

Finally got out after a bit of a crappy morning. Hadn't been looking forward to doing some financial stuff for my mum this morning with help from my Finnish cousin. But even before we got out to do that, things got worse.
The landlord of the flat below our rented flat phoned to say water was coming from the ceiling of the cafe below. His tenants had turned off their water supply, could mine do the same.
In the end we couldn't work out how to turn off the water, which was worrying but when I spoke to the landlord again he said the water was easing off implying that it must have come from his flat.
We dropped off at the flat to see if we could work out how to turn off the water, but couldn't find a way so went on to mum's where the attempt to get into her online Finnish bank also failed as the bank hadn't added her new phone to her online account - back to square one with that, Finnish cousin going to try and see what she can do on Monday.
In the meantime, the cafe ceiling fell in and the landlord's plumber couldn't find out where the leak had come from - running all the water for a period in both the downstairs and our flat didn't make any more water come down. Rather worrying that we don't know why.
Eventually we left for a meal at the Pied Bull - slightly ditsy service but good enough food: halloumi burger and chocolate fudge cake.
Picked up shopping for mum on the way back and now at home exhausted.
Oh my goodness… yikes
Hope you can relax a bit and enjoy the rest of your weekend.