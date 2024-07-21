Spangles at the session

A rest day from the ongoing stresses. A two-session day.



After a breakfast in the garden of leftover chips, I headed to session 1 in Islington - good crack all round. The room had obviously hosted a big celebration the night before hence the spangles which sadly someone came and took away. Lots of people, including Lena, E and Fiona L, and good tunes.



Returned home for a quick quinoa and Karelian pasty supper in the garden before session number two - more local. Only 7 of us but enjoyable too with interesting tunes.



Very muggy though today. And Biden has finally bowed to pressure and left the race - probably the right thing but leaves us non-Trump supporters even more concerned with four months to go. And back to real life tomorrow....



21 July 2024

Highbury N5