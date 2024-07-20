Sign up
Photo 2187
Much needed
Chocolate fudge cake after a not great day.
Prosecco in the pub
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-07-20
20 July 2024
Enfield, Middlesex
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8236
photos
180
followers
208
following
599% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
20th July 2024 4:05pm
Tags
chocolate
,
cake
,
chocolate cake
,
chocolate fudge cake
Louise
ace
That looks so good! Hope tomorrow is a better day.
July 20th, 2024
