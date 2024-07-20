Previous
Much needed by boxplayer
Photo 2187

Much needed

Chocolate fudge cake after a not great day.

Prosecco in the pub https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-07-20

20 July 2024
Enfield, Middlesex
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
599% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Louise ace
That looks so good! Hope tomorrow is a better day.
July 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise