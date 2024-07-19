Sign up
Photo 2186
Oasis
The name of this sports centre in town - has an indoor and also an outdoor pool where I had a swim after work.
19 July 2024
Holborn WC2
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
19th July 2024 6:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pool
,
swimming pool
Beverley
ace
Ooo wonderful… so uplifting…leaves you feeling full of energy
July 19th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
outdoor swimming seems very civilised
July 19th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
btw.....we used to have 3 lido's in nottingham , all municipal , when I moved here in 1978 ...all long gone now !
July 19th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
@phil_howcroft
similar here, they're very few and far between now
July 19th, 2024
william wooderson
ace
I wouldn't mind one of these near home! Fav...
July 19th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
A rare sight! I can’t think of one lido near us. There was one in Grange over Sands when my brother lived there but it fell in disrepair. Promises to revive it but no idea if it’s been done. I read a book about a London Lido for ladies once….that would be nice.
July 19th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great day for a swim.
July 19th, 2024
KV
ace
Nice lines and curves.
July 19th, 2024
