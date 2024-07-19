Previous
Oasis by boxplayer
Photo 2186

Oasis

The name of this sports centre in town - has an indoor and also an outdoor pool where I had a swim after work.

Outernet https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-07-19

19 July 2024
Holborn WC2
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
598% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Ooo wonderful… so uplifting…leaves you feeling full of energy
July 19th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
outdoor swimming seems very civilised
July 19th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
btw.....we used to have 3 lido's in nottingham , all municipal , when I moved here in 1978 ...all long gone now !
July 19th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
@phil_howcroft similar here, they're very few and far between now
July 19th, 2024  
william wooderson ace
I wouldn't mind one of these near home! Fav...
July 19th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
A rare sight! I can’t think of one lido near us. There was one in Grange over Sands when my brother lived there but it fell in disrepair. Promises to revive it but no idea if it’s been done. I read a book about a London Lido for ladies once….that would be nice.
July 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great day for a swim.
July 19th, 2024  
KV ace
Nice lines and curves.
July 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise