Morning trainers

An abandoned pair seen on a utility box on the way into the office.



Lovely morning and it got quite hot today, not that I was in it unlike Dave who baked. I sat in the garden after work as it was still warm before potatoes for supper and some music practice. Very tired though now - after yesterday's lateish night.



Still feeling a touch slough of despond 🙄



18 July 2024

Walthamstow E17