Gorse and Olympic rings by boxplayer
92 / 365

Gorse and Olympic rings

On a cycle to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and back.

It was supposed to be a day of two halves - sunny intervals first followed by a lot of rain. As it turned out, the rain never really arrived - must have been a Met Office April fool. But wanting to make the most of the sunshine, I cycled out before breakfast to get exercise and fresh air.

Cycled through a relatively quiet Walthamstow marshes and on to Leyton Flats and to the Olympic Park. Crossed back onto the Lea towpath and cycled home for porridge and fruit - attempting to ward off my sister's virus.

Quiet restful bank holiday Monday after that not doing a whole lot other than preparing halloumi peppers for supper and rewatching Beauty and the Beast. Found an interesting new documentary about the Bothy Band on TG4 which we'll probably be watching later.

Velodrome https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-04-01

1 April 2024
Stratford E20
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Karen ace
Wonderful photo, with the Olympic rings in the background. Very nice.
April 1st, 2024  
