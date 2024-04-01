Gorse and Olympic rings

On a cycle to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and back.
It was supposed to be a day of two halves - sunny intervals first followed by a lot of rain. As it turned out, the rain never really arrived - must have been a Met Office April fool. But wanting to make the most of the sunshine, I cycled out before breakfast to get exercise and fresh air.
Cycled through a relatively quiet Walthamstow marshes and on to Leyton Flats and to the Olympic Park. Crossed back onto the Lea towpath and cycled home for porridge and fruit - attempting to ward off my sister's virus.
Quiet restful bank holiday Monday after that not doing a whole lot other than preparing halloumi peppers for supper and rewatching Beauty and the Beast. Found an interesting new documentary about the Bothy Band on TG4 which we'll probably be watching later.