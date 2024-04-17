New gadgets

A shopping spree today.



Non-working day but lots to do and started and ended on extremely frustrating notes. And I woke up more anxious than I've been for a while.



Dental checkup first off which went very well, no issues other than the normal nag about flossing etc. But then I cycled to Currys as I had finally decided to get a new phone and my Fitbit had broken so I needed a new one of those.



Currys was even more infuriating than usual, no staff around and when I finally found someone, they couldn't help me because they weren't part of the Carphone Warehouse people and they weren't coming on till 2 completely unhelpfully so she couldn't even sell me a phone accessory. And she got narked because I couldn't understand why the price on display would change when they did come in, all very confusing. Ended up buying both phone and Fitbit in Argos.



Found some more lineny dresses in the cheap Italian shop though before returning home for a late halloumi brunch.



Rest of the afternoon spent setting up the Fitbit, looking at the holiday itinerary and working out a budget, rustling up essential holiday stuff like immodium and mosquito repellent, and moving on to setting up the phone which of course took ages.



I finally got round to ordering holiday money but found I couldn't complete the transaction, followed by a text from the bank to say they'd stopped my card to prevent fraud. Cue long trawl through the bank's phone navigation ordeal to finally speak to someone who restored my card.



I tried to complete the transaction but the same thing happened again and now I have no debit card till I can phone them again tomorrow. So incandescent. Stupid thing is while they've stopped my card, I can merrily get into my banking app and transfer millions of pounds around...



Walthamstow E17



