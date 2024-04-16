Blue eyes

Matching his new Guernsey sweater. Dave's birthday was on Sunday while I was away so we went out for sourdough pizza today after my working in the office day with a glass of rosé and stout.



Dull work day enlivened by some odd back pain I had, worse when I'd been sitting down for more than a nanosecond. Stopped off at Oxford Circus Bravissimo to stock up on bras - you know when you realise all of yours are just rank and falling to bits - well that. 🤣



Thanks for all the nice comments and faves on northern puddles and waterfalls - you can see I've been busy with no time to check out your lovely images in return.



16 April 2024

Walthamstow E17