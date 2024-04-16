Previous
Blue eyes by boxplayer
Blue eyes

Matching his new Guernsey sweater. Dave's birthday was on Sunday while I was away so we went out for sourdough pizza today after my working in the office day with a glass of rosé and stout.

Dull work day enlivened by some odd back pain I had, worse when I'd been sitting down for more than a nanosecond. Stopped off at Oxford Circus Bravissimo to stock up on bras - you know when you realise all of yours are just rank and falling to bits - well that. 🤣

Thanks for all the nice comments and faves on northern puddles and waterfalls - you can see I've been busy with no time to check out your lovely images in return.

16 April 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project.
Susan Wakely ace
The jumper compliments Dave’s blue eyes nicely.
April 16th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Very nice looking pizza!
April 16th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Lovely blue eyes…
Great to read you treated yourself! Well deserved! Your always so busy.m
April 16th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 16th, 2024  
FunnyFace ace
Pizza, birthday and new bra's - a good day!
April 16th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Lovely eyes and jumper
April 16th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Nothing wrong with a birthday that carries on for a few days!
April 16th, 2024  
