Garsdale puddle
Garsdale puddle

After plenty of rain over the weekend and almost incessant downpours through the night and into the morning - the platform at Garsdale is damp. Seriously cold - luckily I had coat, hat and gloves and the station has a heated waiting room and toilets.

A long day of travelling and a bit of work. Got up early to buy cheese at the deli in Hawes and grabbed a quick breakfast before getting the Little White Bus to Garsdale for the Leeds training, bumping into IR from the workshops weekend at the bus stop.

At the station, the rain actually turned to snow for a while. But no delays and I caught my connection to Sheffield arriving there at lunchtime to spend a few hours in the office there. Train to St Pancras and home, rather tired, to give Dave his extra birthday presents and eat the soup he'd cooked. There was a bit of cheese tasting.

Now keeping an eye on the news rather disturbed by the worsening situation with Israel and Iran at each other's throats.

Snow on the tops https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-04-15

15 April 2024
Garsdale, Cumbria
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Photo Details

Barb ace
Amazing capture! That reflection!! Wow!
April 15th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
this is such a fabulous shot Box , trains to Carlisle , will that join up with the Carlisle to settle line ?
April 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous refelections.
April 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great reflection. Looks like a lot of rain has fallen.
April 15th, 2024  
