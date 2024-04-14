Previous
Waterfall by boxplayer
Waterfall

The Gayle Beck in Hawes.

Phoned Dave first thing as it was his birthday and I listened down the phone as he opened his card and some presents I'd left him.

Second day of the melodeon workshops weekend and a day spent with Andy C on getting inside a tune - lots of useful chat and also playing through a tune to try out things.

Went with Derek to the Wensleydale Pantry for lunch - very busy with locals enjoying their Sunday roasts. I stuck to another Wensleydale toastie.

Main event finished and we said goodbye to the tutors and others who were leaving. Me and the other survivors headed to the Rose and Crown in Bainbridge for dinner and a session. As last year, I had veggie sausages in a giant Yorkshire pudding and chocolate fudge cake. Session much better with fewer people and a better room.

Rain returned and it was very murky as Sue drove me and Helen back to Hawes.

14 April 2024
Hawes, North Yorkshire
Yao RL ace
such an attractive place, I imagine you can hear the water inside.
April 14th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome country scene
April 15th, 2024  
