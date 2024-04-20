Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
111 / 365
Roll or fold?
I love to roll my clothes when packing.
Another busy day. Checked in, went to Ryman's to print things off, picked up travel money, did a big shop for mum, took it round for her and returned to finish packing.
Sister S and N staying in the house for a few days before other sister arrives, so showed them how the heating thermostat works - it's still so cold.
Finally all done and we ordered sushi and teri don from Taro.
Squirrel
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-04-20
20 April 2024
Walthamstow E17
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
7
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8054
photos
177
followers
206
following
30% complete
View this month »
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
Latest from all albums
2130
106
107
108
109
110
111
2131
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365 2024
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clothes
,
packing
,
suitcase
,
colourful
,
roll
,
rolls
,
rolled
,
packed
Renee Salamon
ace
What a fabulous set of materials - you must be jetting off to the sun? I’m a folder and I swear by packing cubes. But I’m a roller at home in my drawers.
April 20th, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
Lovely photo! Looks like you're ready to go! So nice you did some shopping for you mom before you go. Have a great trip!
April 20th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Nice summertime clothes there!
April 20th, 2024
Brigette
ace
lovely and colourful. i do a combo of both . Where are you travelling too?
April 20th, 2024
FunnyFace
ace
Have fun!
April 20th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Enjoy your travel and take lots of photo
April 20th, 2024
Bec
ace
Have fun - looks like you’re off to a nice warm destination.
April 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close