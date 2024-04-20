Roll or fold?

Previous
I love to roll my clothes when packing.

Another busy day. Checked in, went to Ryman's to print things off, picked up travel money, did a big shop for mum, took it round for her and returned to finish packing.

Sister S and N staying in the house for a few days before other sister arrives, so showed them how the heating thermostat works - it's still so cold.

Finally all done and we ordered sushi and teri don from Taro.

Squirrel https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-04-20

20 April 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Renee Salamon ace
What a fabulous set of materials - you must be jetting off to the sun? I’m a folder and I swear by packing cubes. But I’m a roller at home in my drawers.
April 20th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
Lovely photo! Looks like you're ready to go! So nice you did some shopping for you mom before you go. Have a great trip!
April 20th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Nice summertime clothes there!
April 20th, 2024  
Brigette ace
lovely and colourful. i do a combo of both . Where are you travelling too?
April 20th, 2024  
FunnyFace ace
Have fun!
April 20th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Enjoy your travel and take lots of photo
April 20th, 2024  
Bec ace
Have fun - looks like you’re off to a nice warm destination.
April 20th, 2024  
