First Nile view

From our first hotel in Cairo. Catching up with holiday photos.
An early 5.15 alarm and good thing I'd set mine as Dave had set his wrong. We were out in an hour, picking up the bus to the station as wheeling the heavy suitcase was pulling on my still bad back. The tube was oddly mobbed - with early morning workers presumably. No seats available and same on the Piccadilly line.
Heathrow T5 was spanking new and not mobbed or manic at all, very civilized. Bag drop (all self service) and security were very quick. But I had a long walk with an aching knee looking for a cunningly hidden Itsu as BA customer services said we'd only get a snack on the plane. Bought sushi for the plane and porridge for breakfast.
To the gate to pick up the bus to drive us for what seemed like hours past huge jumbos to the tiniest plane possible - seemed a real rust bucket and it was quite rocky taking off. No other problems though, just a tiny bit of turbulence, and we arrived on time after 4.5 hours, and I didn't feel remotely nervous - I'm enjoying this fear-free flying lark. We saw the pyramids at Giza and the Nile as we approached Cairo. The snack turned out to be very substantial - a falafel wrap, humous, crackers, olives and chocolate pot. So much for needing the sushi.
Cairo was unsurprisingly hot. Despite worrying that we'd not be met, our airport rep with a G Adventures sign was there. We picked up our luggage and were ushered into a minibus to take us to the Flamenco Cairo Hotel. Seemed to be an endless freeway of multi-lane rule-less sea of traffic with motorbikes constantly bibbing as they weaved dangerously through, no helmets, often 2 astride and sometimes 3.
Nice smart looking hotel where we were met by our CEO (chief experience officer) Arafa. We had half an hour before we had our intro meeting not helped by our key initially not working and slow lifts but I managed to slip into sandals and linen trousers and only be a little late. Our room was huge with a wonderful view of the Nile, some small boats on it, and the Cairo streets. Horrible soft mattress though.
At the meeting, Arafa explained the optional extras, gave us tips on safety, money, scams and took cash for the tipping kitty. It was a very small group, just us and 5 others from the same American family. The mother Janet had been on the trip before and wanted to share it with her son Ian and daughter Jennifer and their partners E and T. Jennifer was a cardiologist and T a registered nurse which hypochondriac me thought was useful.
We walked out onto the warm streets - often walking in the road like an Egyptian - the pavements are terrible and there are no pedestrian crossings, you just wade across hoping for the best. Tried to find money-change atms, but the first we tried weren't working and the next wouldn't take our money so gave up on the idea.
Walked to the Lebanese Pottery Cafe, taking seats outside next to the main road so rather noisy and dark. Pathetic looking stray cats snaked around under the tables. There wasn't much vegetarian food to speak of, but we had a very substantial meal of halloumi, fries, and spinach mini-pancakes. Chatted to our new American friends on many subjects including laughing over Trump. It was later that we found out the mother Janet was a Trump supporter unlike her children. Lovely woman even so!
The Pyramids (honest) https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-04-21
21 April 2024
Cairo, Egypt