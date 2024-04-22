Catching up with holiday photos. The pyramid just behind is the Pyramid of Khafre, Khufu's son, the second largest of the three and the only one with some of the original cladding at the top. You'll see my sunglasses don't quite cover my normal glasses. Astonishingly I'd forgotten to pack my normal magnetised ones that fit my glasses properly. But oddly I'd found my old clip-ons while packing and included them just in case I lost the others!
Another early start, the alarm going off at 5.45 for a breakfast at 6.30 of rolls and omelette. Left on our private coach at 7.15 for a day of touring. As was early, the heat was relatively ok but it gradually got very hot. As we were approaching one of the most visited sites in the world, Arafa warned us again about scams (don't give anyone your phone to take your picture, ask for change before you hand over money) and how to say 'no thank you' in Arabic as the vendors were very numerous and persistent (they were throughout the trip - a big contrast to Jordan and Istanbul).
Arrived at the Pyramids of Giza, unbelievably classic sight - three of them ranged together. Despite the warnings that it wasn't great for those with bad backs or knees, we climbed up and inside the big Pyramid of Khufu (Cheops). The weird ramp-cum-stairs (actually quite a manageable way of doing it and found in other tombs) went up and up, very steep and we were occasionally bent double. Eventually got to the top and the King's Chamber where a lone broken sarcophagus stood. Back down after which was fun negotiating past others struggling up - I had to go backwards at times.
We emerged and walked all round the pyramid before moving on to a viewpoint where we could see all 3 pyramids together - camels, and horse and carts were scenically positioned everywhere. Moved on to the Sphinx which seemed more crowded, being a smaller site.
Had lunch on the sheltered rooftop of the Pyramids Oasis Hotel with a view of the pyramids. Hummus and bread (avoided the salads), fish and rice, melon and guava juice. After, stopped at a papyrus shop for a demo and bought 6 small pieces.
Drove north to Alexandria and the Metropole hotel, the oldest in Alexandria with seriously posh decor and fittings - chandeliers, old stylee lift, huge rooms with ornate doors and furnishing. We were welcomed with a soft drink and cakes as they dealt with check-in formalities. Went up in the quaint lift to our palatial room (though this one had the worst mattress of the trip) to rest before a complimentary light dinner (soup and mini sandwiches and cake) plus a glass of red wine, chatting with the rest of our group.
Went up to the Sky Bar for dinner with T, J and E and a great view of the Alexandria sea front at night. Butterfly prawns for me and Dave had the fried seafood gourmet, plus beer and a taste of the girls' chocolate nut pudding. At some point, a violinist came out to play alongside a backing track of party pieces.
Sphinx https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-04-22
22 April 2024
Giza, Egypt