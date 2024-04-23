Roman sphinx

A Roman copy of the Sphinx at the Serapeum, flanking Pompey's Pillar and surrounded by urban Alexandria.
Not an early one today which was a nice change, 7 for an 8.30 departure although we got the alarming news that we'd be leaving at 3.30am on Thursday.
Another light breakfast of omelette and cheese roll on the hotel's lovely rooftop terrace - beautiful sunny morning - stole a croissant for later. Dave did have the start of an upset tummy which luckily didn't develop much but he took an Egyptian diarrhoea remedy just in case - treats the bug rather than blocking you up. E in the group had also got a bit of a tummy.
Touring all morning - first to the catacombs early and we were the first there descending to the myriad tombs ranged in rows and rows down many corridors and cul-de-sacs. Loads of marvellous sculptures, carvings and frescoes with the usual Egyptian gods, goddesss and other motifs.
On to Pompey's Pillar constructed for the Roman emperor Diocletian, flanked by a couple of sphinxes, still in it's original position but now incongruously in the midst of urban Alexandria on what looked like a building site. Followed by a personal highlight, a visit to the new Library of Alexandria - striking architecture and a world-leading library. Had a rather peremptory tour before we had a look round the associated galleries and a wander round the exterior to view the cleverly designed roof, tilted towards the sea.
Very hot now, Arafa took us to a local Egyptian café, the Mohamed Ahmed falafel restaurant, for lunch. First time eating these Egyptian falafels made out of fava beans not chickpeas so beautifully moist. Plus lots of bread, dips and roasted aubergine. Takeaway dessert after - a special rice pudding with biscuit crumb topping eaten in the hotel lobby. Rested a bit but after all the lunchtime food we just made do with the light complimentary supper and popped out for a stroll. Failed miserably to cross the big multi-lane road to the sea front - our Egyptian traffic crossing skills sadly lacking.