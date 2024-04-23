Previous
Bibliotheca Alexandrina by boxplayer
Photo 2134

Bibliotheca Alexandrina

The new Library of Alexandria, risen somewhat belatedly, from the ashes of the ancient bibliographic wonder.

Roman sphinx https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-04-23

23 April 2024
Alexandria, Egypt
Boxplayer

