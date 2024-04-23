Sign up
Photo 2134
Bibliotheca Alexandrina
The new Library of Alexandria, risen somewhat belatedly, from the ashes of the ancient bibliographic wonder.
Roman sphinx
23 April 2024
Alexandria, Egypt
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
Boxplayer
library
architecture
egypt
alexandria
bibliotheca alexandrina
library of alexandria
