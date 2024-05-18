Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
137 / 365
Hotel breakfast
Of smoked salmon and scrambled eggs, very good. Made up for the not-so-great bed - too narrow and a soft mattress.
Much better journey round the M25 this morning, less than 2 hours home to unpack, and chill.
18 May 2024
Worplesden, Surrey
18th May 2024
18th May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8103
photos
178
followers
206
following
37% complete
View this month »
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
Latest from all albums
133
134
2150
135
1796
2151
136
137
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 2024
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
18th May 2024 9:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eggs
,
egg
,
hotel
,
breakfast
,
scrambled egg
,
salmon
,
smoked salmon
,
scrambled eggs
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close