Previous
Hotel breakfast by boxplayer
137 / 365

Hotel breakfast

Of smoked salmon and scrambled eggs, very good. Made up for the not-so-great bed - too narrow and a soft mattress.

Much better journey round the M25 this morning, less than 2 hours home to unpack, and chill.

18 May 2024
Worplesden, Surrey
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
37% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise