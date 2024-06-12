Our matching Marimekko foxy mugs. Still braving the cold wild in homage to 30 days wild, but as the sun refused to emerge we wolfed down our breakfast bagels and snuck back inside. Some admin done, preps for cousin coming next week, airport parking booked to pick her up, a review of the nice bookmarks I bought posted.
Cycled to to the post office then cycled straight back again having forgotten my bike lock keys - well at least I got a bit of exercise. On to the framing shop where I spent an arm and a leg on framing the papyrus cat we'd bought for mum from Egypt.
Met Dave after at the Bell for a pub lunch. I'd been a bit grizzly and grumpy and fed up and he suggested lunch as a cheery treat and it was. The Bell no longer a yummy mummy hipster spot but a bit more ordinary sod pub with a bit of sport. Pub grub with a few twists menu very acceptable - Dave had a avocado and quinoa salad with added veggie burger and I had a plain old veggie burger.
Bought new hot water bottles in the chemist - summer will come now, just you wait and see.
Ian