20th anniversary of the E17 Art Trail and I finally got to a few sites having been stymied by my everlasting cold the previous weekend and Wednesday.
Clockwise from top left:
- Spiral Blue Infinity Egg by Padraig Drugan
- Donkey made from found wood, sea-washed plastics and metal tacks by Abigail Brown
- Genuine by Daisy Nicholas, a student at the Big Creative Academy
- Old Stones Which Cannot Be Deciphered (TS Eliot) by Linda Green
Sun shone this morning so we breakfasted in the garden, but still that ever-present cold wind when it popped behind the clouds. Annoying.
Went for a cycle around a few Art Trail sites - the Big Creative Academy (student artworks), Gnome House (clay and ceramics) and a curated exhibition and open house at the Blackhorse Lane Studios. Busy on the road around here with hipsters walking along carrying random bits of furniture and odds and ends - obviously a flea market going on at Big Penny Social.
Cycled north onto Tottenham Marshes after looping onto the Lee Navigation towpath and stopping for a buttered scone at the cafe at Stonebridge Lock - rather hard around the edges, but somehow still enjoyable. On to Tottenham Hale and back home to relax and back up photos.
In sad news, they've found the body of missing doctor and dietician Michael Mosley who's been missing since earlier in the week on a Greek island.