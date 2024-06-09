Previous
Art Trail by boxplayer
161 / 365

Art Trail

20th anniversary of the E17 Art Trail and I finally got to a few sites having been stymied by my everlasting cold the previous weekend and Wednesday.

Clockwise from top left:
- Spiral Blue Infinity Egg by Padraig Drugan
- Donkey made from found wood, sea-washed plastics and metal tacks by Abigail Brown
- Genuine by Daisy Nicholas, a student at the Big Creative Academy
- Old Stones Which Cannot Be Deciphered (TS Eliot) by Linda Green

Sun shone this morning so we breakfasted in the garden, but still that ever-present cold wind when it popped behind the clouds. Annoying.

Went for a cycle around a few Art Trail sites - the Big Creative Academy (student artworks), Gnome House (clay and ceramics) and a curated exhibition and open house at the Blackhorse Lane Studios. Busy on the road around here with hipsters walking along carrying random bits of furniture and odds and ends - obviously a flea market going on at Big Penny Social.

Cycled north onto Tottenham Marshes after looping onto the Lee Navigation towpath and stopping for a buttered scone at the cafe at Stonebridge Lock - rather hard around the edges, but somehow still enjoyable. On to Tottenham Hale and back home to relax and back up photos.

In sad news, they've found the body of missing doctor and dietician Michael Mosley who's been missing since earlier in the week on a Greek island.

Insect hotel https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-06-09
Coppermill Stream https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-06-09

9 June 2024
Walthamstow E17
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
44% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Lovely collage…I like the egg
June 9th, 2024  
Karen ace
Some wonderful pieces of art - I love the donkey! It's quirky, fun and very creative.
June 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise