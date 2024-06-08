Previous
The look of love by boxplayer
160 / 365

The look of love

As mum gazes on her avocado and halloumi salad after wandering around the Fair in the Square in Highgate village.

I was up far too early for a Saturday but the sun was intermittently shining so I joined Dave outside for breakfast. Still bloody cold when the clouds covered it up though but we braved it in the name of June wild.

Later went to mum's and we got an Uber to the fair and browsed the stalls. I found an excellent fox with fox street art print https://www.reddit.com/r/Graffiti/comments/au70kr/fox_meets_fox_mural_in_london_photo_matthew_maran/ and a nice teal Roka hat.

We shared a scone with cream and jam in the church before heading back for a late lunch - Mum's favourite salad and a seafood shish for me with a glass of prosecco.

I sat mum down on the camp chair I'd brought while I went in search of cakes to take home and get her some shopping in. Irritatingly the little Tesco was closed so had to get what I could from the wholefoods shop.

Uber back to her flat before I left to go home and sit with a gin in the garden. An omelette later and good telly - Doctor Who and The Outlaws.

Gin artistry https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-06-08
Senecio https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-06-08

8 June 2024
Highgate N6
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Pat Knowles
Your mum has had a good day!
June 8th, 2024  
Beverley
Simply wonderful, wha5 a time time shared… lovey tasty foods, bet your mum loved it too.
June 8th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke
Ohh....yummy .....
June 8th, 2024  
Zilli
Sounds like you both had a great time
June 8th, 2024  
