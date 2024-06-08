The look of love

As mum gazes on her avocado and halloumi salad after wandering around the Fair in the Square in Highgate village.
I was up far too early for a Saturday but the sun was intermittently shining so I joined Dave outside for breakfast. Still bloody cold when the clouds covered it up though but we braved it in the name of June wild.
We shared a scone with cream and jam in the church before heading back for a late lunch - Mum's favourite salad and a seafood shish for me with a glass of prosecco.
I sat mum down on the camp chair I'd brought while I went in search of cakes to take home and get her some shopping in. Irritatingly the little Tesco was closed so had to get what I could from the wholefoods shop.
Uber back to her flat before I left to go home and sit with a gin in the garden. An omelette later and good telly - Doctor Who and The Outlaws.