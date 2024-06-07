Previous
Towering foxglove by boxplayer
Towering foxglove

Grabbed five minutes in the garden drinking my juice before going into the office for work. Rather irritating start to the day with Victoria line delays and then I thought I'd try and get my new phone connected to TFL's wifi, but it just wouldn't connect.

Hadn't been able to book my normal area but of course being Friday, people didn't show or left early so I managed to get close to the team eventually. Fairly boring all day though, very quiet as it's pre-election period.

And disappointingly F and new girlfriend P had been coming round for fish and chips but pulled out as P has an interview tomorrow.

So we're sitting in the garden with wine in a freezing cold wind - where is the blasted summer. Ordering a takeaway from Taro Japanese shortly.

7June 2024
Walthamstow E17
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tia ace
Great POV and so vivid against the blue sky.
June 7th, 2024  
Sam Palmer
Very striking.
June 7th, 2024  
