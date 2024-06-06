Chilling on the Thames

Previous
I was rather delighted to see this group of mallards having a lovely rest on the river wall opposite Vauxhall as I walked by the Thames from the office to the tube. River at high tide looking very good.

Office day and I noticed that a new cafe had sprung up where Papa Bruno's used to be. As there was a few of us in, I suggested a lunch trip. Similar menu and nice big portions. I suspect we'll be back.

Found Dave tidying up in the garden rather amazingly but maybe that's because his old gardening colleague is coming round tomorrow.

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Super find!
June 6th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Love this image!
June 6th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful to see, I really like you pov
June 6th, 2024  
