Chilling on the Thames

I was rather delighted to see this group of mallards having a lovely rest on the river wall opposite Vauxhall as I walked by the Thames from the office to the tube. River at high tide looking very good.
Office day and I noticed that a new cafe had sprung up where Papa Bruno's used to be. As there was a few of us in, I suggested a lunch trip. Similar menu and nice big portions. I suspect we'll be back.
Found Dave tidying up in the garden rather amazingly but maybe that's because his old gardening colleague is coming round tomorrow.