Making More Mischief by boxplayer
Making More Mischief

A splendid exhibition of folk costumes at the London College of Fashion at East Bank, new cultural quarter. Pierrot Grenade (a character in Trinidadian carnivals), a bogey (attendant on the Green Man), a Cotswold Morris costume (1920s Headington Quarry outfit), and a costume from current women's side Boss Morris who some of you may have seen on the Brit Awards.

So fed up with the neverending cold, I ventured further afield on my bike ride to the Olympic Park and realised I was very close to this free exhibition, so took advantage. Weather lots of sunny intervals, but gone back to being chilly when the sun goes in.

Stopped off at a new cafe at Here East called Door Stop for a bite. And the sandwich was indeed huge, so I took half of it home for Dave.

Also booked a hotel one nighter for us and my mum in July as a treat. She was very good and went out and got her morning Covid vaccination even though she was tired from her friend with Alzheimer's calling her in the early hours. And other good news, niece E got on the reserve list for the job she went for.

5 June 2024
East Bank E20
Judith Johnson
Looks like an interesting exhibition. I'm loving the costumes
June 5th, 2024  
Karen
Fantastic costumes - I think my favourite is Pierrot Grenade, although I also like the bogey.
June 5th, 2024  
Zilli
So interesting
June 5th, 2024  
Dorothy
Very interesting, I like them all but the green man is probably my favourite.
June 5th, 2024  
Beverley
Very colourful… hope you feel tip top very soon.
June 5th, 2024  
