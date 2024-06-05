Previous
Leaf array by boxplayer
Leaf array

30 Days Wild 2024 Day 5
June words: Collect some leaves

Gathered on the marshes during my bike ride. Acer, oak and something unknown.

5 June 2024
Walthamstow E17
Karen ace
A wonderful variety! They are really beautiful. I love the oak leaf.
June 5th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Thumps up for bringing these to our attention
June 5th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Yes wonderful…
June 5th, 2024  
