Previous
Photo 1801
Leaf array
30 Days Wild 2024 Day 5
June words: Collect some leaves
Gathered on the marshes during my bike ride. Acer, oak and something unknown.
Making More Mischief
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-05
East Bank
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-06-05
5 June 2024
Walthamstow E17
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
3
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8137
photos
179
followers
207
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
5th June 2024 3:37pm
Tags
leaves
,
leaf
,
oak
,
fallen
,
acer
,
june24words
,
30-days-wild24
Karen
ace
A wonderful variety! They are really beautiful. I love the oak leaf.
June 5th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Thumps up for bringing these to our attention
June 5th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Yes wonderful…
June 5th, 2024
