Photo 1800
Bumblebee in the dead nettles
30 Days Wild 2024 Day 4
June words: Something you hear
Click the play button on the video and you too can hear Bumble buzzing through the nettles as I popped into the garden before work. Really crap video soz. Sound up.
Lily time
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-04
4 June 2024
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8134
photos
178
followers
207
following
493% complete
1793
1794
1795
1796
1797
1798
1799
1800
Tags
bee
,
sound
,
buzz
,
bumblebee
,
nettle
,
nettles
,
buzzing
,
june24words
,
30-days-wild24
Susan Wakely
ace
A very busy bee.
June 4th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
the nettles doesn't look dead to me?
June 4th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
I heard it!!! 🐝
June 4th, 2024
