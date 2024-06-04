Previous
Bumblebee in the dead nettles

30 Days Wild 2024 Day 4
June words: Something you hear

Click the play button on the video and you too can hear Bumble buzzing through the nettles as I popped into the garden before work. Really crap video soz. Sound up.

Lily time https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-04

4 June 2024
Boxplayer

From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Susan Wakely ace
A very busy bee.
June 4th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
the nettles doesn't look dead to me?
June 4th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
I heard it!!! 🐝
June 4th, 2024  
