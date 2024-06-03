Sign up
Photo 1799
Photo 1799
Shadows
30 Days Wild 2024 Day 3
June words: Shadows
Almost as hard to find today as butterflies what with so little sunshine. The cherry tree in the garden though manages to cast a shadow. A nice breakfast outside as the temperature even without sunshine seemed much milder.
Crossing the ravine
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-03
3 June 2024
Walthamstow E17
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8132
photos
178
followers
207
following
492% complete
View this month »
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
leaf
,
shadow
,
shadows
,
fence
,
garden
,
cherry tree
,
june24words
,
30-days-wild24
Susan Wakely
ace
A little glimpse of a shadow.
June 3rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A nice dappled light
June 3rd, 2024
Agnes
ace
Beautiful composition
June 3rd, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
I like the softness of this.
June 3rd, 2024
