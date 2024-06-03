Previous
Shadows by boxplayer
Shadows

30 Days Wild 2024 Day 3
June words: Shadows

Almost as hard to find today as butterflies what with so little sunshine. The cherry tree in the garden though manages to cast a shadow. A nice breakfast outside as the temperature even without sunshine seemed much milder.

3 June 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Susan Wakely ace
A little glimpse of a shadow.
June 3rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A nice dappled light
June 3rd, 2024  
Agnes ace
Beautiful composition
June 3rd, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
I like the softness of this.
June 3rd, 2024  
