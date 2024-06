30 Days Wild 2024 Day 2June words: (Don't) Find a butterflySome lovely insect life in today's glorious sunshine, but sadly no butterflies.I was out early in the garden but nothing doing - lots of bees and this beautiful creature: Chloromyia formosa, a soldier fly.And when out at Lauderdale House with mum and Dave, I spotted a wildflower patch - surely a likely spot to find flutterbys especially in warm weather. But only bees on the beautiful large daisies and other wild flowers.Well I'm afraid it's not surprising - the latest State of the UK's Butterflies report (2022) revealed that 80% of butterflies in the UK have declined since the 1970s.See here for how you can help https://butterfly-conservation.org/how-you-can-help Pavlova https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-02 2 June 2024Walthamstow E17 and Highgate N6