30 Days Wild 2024 Day 2
June words: (Don't) Find a butterfly
Some lovely insect life in today's glorious sunshine, but sadly no butterflies.
I was out early in the garden but nothing doing - lots of bees and this beautiful creature: Chloromyia formosa, a soldier fly.
And when out at Lauderdale House with mum and Dave, I spotted a wildflower patch - surely a likely spot to find flutterbys especially in warm weather. But only bees on the beautiful large daisies and other wild flowers.
Well I'm afraid it's not surprising - the latest State of the UK's Butterflies report (2022) revealed that 80% of butterflies in the UK have declined since the 1970s.