Mum couldn't resist this delightful concoction at Lauderdale House.
Glorious sunshine and warm too - such a treat. We drove to mum's to take her to the craft fair there - she picked up some hand cream and a felted sheep decoration. We managed to somehow buy two of the felted wreaths - a sheep one as a present and a fox one for us.
Stopped for lunch outside - salmon salad for mum, frittata for me and a brie baguette for Dave. Plus puddings of course.
Drove home after to do the odd useful thing (tidy away the overflow medical stuff from the hols and throw out old magazines) but mainly sit in the garden with beer and a book. Still trying to clear the cold fully, but it's definitely getting better.