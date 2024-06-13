Previous
Oh look it's raining again by boxplayer
Oh look it's raining again

View from the bus to the tube station this evening. It's June, it's still cold and Springwatch has just ended - just realised, spring (in terms of milder clement weather) never happened.

In the office and it was actually quite bright earlier on, but now weather has turned showery again for the next few days.

In more exciting news, our chippie that's been closed for months seems to have reopened - fish and chips supper tomorrow 🙂

13 June 2024
Westminster SW1
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Beverley ace
Great photo… lovely bonus of fish fry day! Yum
June 13th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot - I really like it - fav!

Ian
June 13th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great street view.
June 13th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fun shot
June 13th, 2024  
