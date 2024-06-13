Sign up
Previous
165 / 365
Oh look it's raining again
View from the bus to the tube station this evening. It's June, it's still cold and Springwatch has just ended - just realised, spring (in terms of milder clement weather) never happened.
In the office and it was actually quite bright earlier on, but now weather has turned showery again for the next few days.
In more exciting news, our chippie that's been closed for months seems to have reopened - fish and chips supper tomorrow 🙂
Sunrise over the fence
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-06-13
13 June 2024
Westminster SW1
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
4
3
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8156
photos
179
followers
207
following
45% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 2024
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
13th June 2024 6:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
street
,
bus
,
rain
,
windscreen
Beverley
ace
Great photo… lovely bonus of fish fry day! Yum
June 13th, 2024
Fisher Family
A lovely shot - I really like it - fav!
Ian
June 13th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great street view.
June 13th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fun shot
June 13th, 2024
