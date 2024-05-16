Previous
Osteospermum by boxplayer
135 / 365

Osteospermum

Love the contrasting pale and dark pinky purples of the inside and outside of their petals. In the courtyard of flats on the way to the tube station after work.

Office day and damp again this morning though rain cleared. Spoke to niece E about her forthcoming interview and gave her hopefully helpful tips.

Was going to go out to a folk club to see Saul Rose and James Delarre but felt far too exhausted - actually nodded off during an afternoon meeting - so came straight home for fishfinger sandwiches.

16 May 2024
Pimlico SW1
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Bill Davidson
A lovely flower.
May 16th, 2024  
Barb ace
They are one of my favorite flowers! beautiful capture!
May 16th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
They are rather lovely!
May 16th, 2024  
