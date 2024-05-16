Sign up
Previous
135 / 365
Osteospermum
Love the contrasting pale and dark pinky purples of the inside and outside of their petals. In the courtyard of flats on the way to the tube station after work.
Office day and damp again this morning though rain cleared. Spoke to niece E about her forthcoming interview and gave her hopefully helpful tips.
Was going to go out to a folk club to see Saul Rose and James Delarre but felt far too exhausted - actually nodded off during an afternoon meeting - so came straight home for fishfinger sandwiches.
Return visit
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-05-16
16 May 2024
Pimlico SW1
16th May 2024
16th May 24
3
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8099
photos
178
followers
206
following
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
flowers
,
pink
,
osteospermum
Bill Davidson
A lovely flower.
May 16th, 2024
Barb
ace
They are one of my favorite flowers! beautiful capture!
May 16th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
They are rather lovely!
May 16th, 2024
