Osteospermum

Love the contrasting pale and dark pinky purples of the inside and outside of their petals. In the courtyard of flats on the way to the tube station after work.Office day and damp again this morning though rain cleared. Spoke to niece E about her forthcoming interview and gave her hopefully helpful tips.Was going to go out to a folk club to see Saul Rose and James Delarre but felt far too exhausted - actually nodded off during an afternoon meeting - so came straight home for fishfinger sandwiches.Return visit https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-05-16 16 May 2024Pimlico SW1