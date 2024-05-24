Previous
Six Mile Bottom by boxplayer
Six Mile Bottom

We always used to see signs to this when we travelled to Norfolk to see Dave's mum many years ago. You don't usually pass through it though but we did today trying to avoid terrible traffic on the A14.

Not a great night's sleep, a cough definitely developing so was tired working from home. But another early finish to meet Dave and drive to Suffolk. Traffic truly atrocious - of course we'd forgotten that not only was it a bank holiday weekend, but half term too.

Took over 2.5 hours to get to Wingfield for another helping of Miranda Rutter's Bird Tunes which we'd found out after Wednesday's performance she was doing again just 10 mins away from where we're staying. Magical again especially as her and Rob played more or less acoustically.

Drive back after to eat our packed supper of salmon salad in the Airbnb with a cup of tea. Still light and the birds were still singing - we know they're going to wake us up at 4 in the morning.

Miranda Rutter duets with a blackbird on Golden Blackbird https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-05-24

24 May 2024
Six Mile Bottom, Cambridgeshire
24th May 2024 24th May 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Carole Sandford ace
There’s an area called Two Mile Bottom near Thetford in Norfolk. Bad luck with the traffic, usually just it being Friday is enough to mess it up!
May 24th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Yuk bank holiday traffic. Great place name.
May 24th, 2024  
Babs ace
I remember Bank Holiday traffic when we lived in the UK. Don't miss it at all.
May 24th, 2024  
