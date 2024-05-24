Six Mile Bottom

We always used to see signs to this when we travelled to Norfolk to see Dave's mum many years ago. You don't usually pass through it though but we did today trying to avoid terrible traffic on the A14.
Not a great night's sleep, a cough definitely developing so was tired working from home. But another early finish to meet Dave and drive to Suffolk. Traffic truly atrocious - of course we'd forgotten that not only was it a bank holiday weekend, but half term too.
Took over 2.5 hours to get to Wingfield for another helping of Miranda Rutter's Bird Tunes which we'd found out after Wednesday's performance she was doing again just 10 mins away from where we're staying. Magical again especially as her and Rob played more or less acoustically.
Drive back after to eat our packed supper of salmon salad in the Airbnb with a cup of tea. Still light and the birds were still singing - we know they're going to wake us up at 4 in the morning.