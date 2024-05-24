Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2157
Miranda Rutter duets with a blackbird on Golden Blackbird
A short snippet of this evening's concert of Miranda Rutter's Bird Tunes suite - here she actually duets with the blackbird.
https://mirandarutter.com/album/2808980/bird-tunes
Thinking of Brian
@bkbinthecity
and Melody in Edmonton, Canada, going through the toughest of times - sending them all good wishes and thoughts and a little bird song.
24 May 2024
Wingfield, Suffolk
24th May 2024
24th May 24
3
1
Share
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8117
photos
178
followers
206
following
590% complete
View this month »
2150
2151
2152
2153
2154
2155
2156
2157
Latest from all albums
141
142
143
2155
144
2156
2157
145
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
The odd extra
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
musician
,
music
,
concert
,
musicians
,
folk
,
folk music
,
fiddle
,
concertina
,
miranda rutter
Boxplayer
ace
@bkbinthecity
May 24th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely photo
May 24th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
That's a great shot!
May 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close