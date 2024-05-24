Previous
Photo 2157

Miranda Rutter duets with a blackbird on Golden Blackbird

A short snippet of this evening's concert of Miranda Rutter's Bird Tunes suite - here she actually duets with the blackbird. https://mirandarutter.com/album/2808980/bird-tunes

Thinking of Brian @bkbinthecity and Melody in Edmonton, Canada, going through the toughest of times - sending them all good wishes and thoughts and a little bird song.

24 May 2024
Wingfield, Suffolk
24th May 2024 24th May 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
590% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
@bkbinthecity
May 24th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely photo
May 24th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
That's a great shot!
May 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise