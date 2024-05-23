Sign up
Photo 2156
Pizza Sophia
After today's awayday, a stop for something to eat. The pizzas here were enormous and J looks very excited to be carrying home her leftovers while IE rises above it all.
Brunswick Centre
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-05-23
23 May 2024
Bloomsbury WC1
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
3
3
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8115
photos
178
followers
206
following
590% complete
2149
2150
2151
2152
2153
2154
2155
2156
2154
140
141
142
143
2155
144
2156
Views
8
8
Comments
3
3
Fav's
3
3
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
23rd May 2024 7:44pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
sign
pizza
restaurant
pizzeria
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture.
May 23rd, 2024
jo
ace
great style
May 23rd, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
It's always good to have pizza!
May 23rd, 2024
