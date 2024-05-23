Previous
Pizza Sophia by boxplayer
Pizza Sophia

After today's awayday, a stop for something to eat. The pizzas here were enormous and J looks very excited to be carrying home her leftovers while IE rises above it all.

23 May 2024
Bloomsbury WC1
ace
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture.
May 23rd, 2024  
jo ace
great style
May 23rd, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
It's always good to have pizza!
May 23rd, 2024  
