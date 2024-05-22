Sign up
Photo 2155
Bird Tunes
Amazing evening of music with Miranda Rutter performing her tunes based on bird song - accompanied by Rob Harbron. Rain finally stopped this evening and the moon came out.
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-05-22
22 May 2024
Camden Town NW1
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
2
2
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8113
photos
178
followers
206
following
590% complete
2148
2149
2150
2151
2152
2153
2154
2155
138
139
2154
140
141
142
143
2155
Views
19
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
22nd May 2024 8:17pm
Tags
musician
,
music
,
musicians
,
folk
,
folk music
,
fiddle
,
fiddler
,
concertina
Corinne C
ace
A great capture of their enjoyment in playing for an audience.
May 22nd, 2024
Angela
Super. You'll appreciate then- we're currently in Nashville with GREAT music!
May 22nd, 2024
