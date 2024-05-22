Previous
Bird Tunes by boxplayer
Photo 2155

Bird Tunes

Amazing evening of music with Miranda Rutter performing her tunes based on bird song - accompanied by Rob Harbron. Rain finally stopped this evening and the moon came out.

Waiting for the train https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-05-22

22 May 2024
Camden Town NW1
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
590% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A great capture of their enjoyment in playing for an audience.
May 22nd, 2024  
Angela
Super. You'll appreciate then- we're currently in Nashville with GREAT music!
May 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise