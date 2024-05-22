Previous
Waiting for the train by boxplayer
Waiting for the train

The opposite platform at Blackhorse Road glimpsed between the wagons of a passing train. On my way to my mum's.

Took her a Covid test as she wanted to check as she's had the sniffles and feels a bit tired. She hasn't got Covid. Ordered in a shopping delivery and also browsed the Skandium website for something to buy with the £50 voucher she won at the Danish Fair tombola. We settled on a set of three luxury scandi candles.

I went and got a takeaway from the Turkish restaurant for lunch - halloumi and avocado salad for mum and a mezze mix for me. Full up now and mum's got leftovers.

And woah hold the front page - Rishi's called the general election - 4th July!

22 May 2024
Walthamstow E17
Casablanca ace
Aww wishing her better soon.

Election? I shall not be watching the news or reading a newspaper til that is all over…… neither main party has what it takes to lead the country and the bickering will be horrible. Ugh!!
May 22nd, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
@casablanca 😕
May 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great framing.
May 22nd, 2024  
FunnyFace ace
Huzah, time at last to try and get these charlatans out! Great photo too :-)
May 22nd, 2024  
Dianne ace
Great timing for this lovely image.
May 22nd, 2024  
Karen ace
Interesting perspective! Nice candid of the people on the other side.
May 22nd, 2024  
