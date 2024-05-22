Waiting for the train

The opposite platform at Blackhorse Road glimpsed between the wagons of a passing train. On my way to my mum's.
Took her a Covid test as she wanted to check as she's had the sniffles and feels a bit tired. She hasn't got Covid. Ordered in a shopping delivery and also browsed the Skandium website for something to buy with the £50 voucher she won at the Danish Fair tombola. We settled on a set of three luxury scandi candles.
I went and got a takeaway from the Turkish restaurant for lunch - halloumi and avocado salad for mum and a mezze mix for me. Full up now and mum's got leftovers.
And woah hold the front page - Rishi's called the general election - 4th July!
Election? I shall not be watching the news or reading a newspaper til that is all over…… neither main party has what it takes to lead the country and the bickering will be horrible. Ugh!!