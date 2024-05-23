Previous
Brunswick Centre

Grade II listed Brutalist classic. And also where Dave spent a fair part of his youth growing up in a council flat on the 6th floor. Still rather scuzzy when I first started going out with him, it was painted, redeveloped and chichi-fied in the noughties. Here for a unit awayday in a nearby hotel.

A later start than normal as a result as I didn't need to be there till 9.30. Okay day for one of these things: human bingo ice breaker, an intro director speech, and a series of table exercises of varying interest - from mildly entertaining to tediously dull - but all short and bite sized, so that was good.

A good lunch though of proper food, not your usual sandwich and crisps buffet and drinks after. The raffle was annoying in that they just picked the winning numbers, stuck them on the wall and then there was an almighty bunfight as people tried to spot if they had a winning ticket and if they had, make a grab for one of the prizes.

After drinks, J, M, C, IE and I went in search of food, finding very good pizzas at Pizza Sophia. Stuffed again.

23 May 2024
Bloomsbury WC1
Susan Wakely ace
A style of architecture that I am not drawn to but these buildings have character.
May 23rd, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
They not too bad........I have seen worse........:)
May 23rd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I like brutalist architecture and this is an interesting example
May 23rd, 2024  
