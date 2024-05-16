Previous
Return visit by boxplayer
Return visit

Yesterday's visitor came to the back door so we let them in for a while and it found a suitable cushion to rest up on.

16 May 2024
Walthamstow E17
16th May 2024 16th May 24

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Bill Davidson
Lovely…
May 16th, 2024  
Barb ace
Pretty kitty!
May 16th, 2024  
