133 / 365
New friend
This one wandered in out of the garden and made him/herself at home.
Quiet and relaxing non-working day although I somehow managed to give myself a headache by having a nightmare that stressed me out.
In the evening went along to the Enfield session which was very well attended so a good mix of tunes and levels.
15 May 2024
Walthamstow E17
15th May 2024
15th May 24
Tags
black and white
,
cat
,
visitor
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So sweet
May 15th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
The cat will relax you.
May 16th, 2024
