New friend by boxplayer
133 / 365

New friend

This one wandered in out of the garden and made him/herself at home.

Quiet and relaxing non-working day although I somehow managed to give myself a headache by having a nightmare that stressed me out.

In the evening went along to the Enfield session which was very well attended so a good mix of tunes and levels.

15 May 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
So sweet
So sweet
May 15th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
The cat will relax you.
May 16th, 2024  
