Sphinx by boxplayer
Photo 2133

Sphinx

Another classic sight from ancient Egypt, two women rest up with a view.

Pyramids https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-04-22

22 April 2024
Giza, Egypt
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
584% complete

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Excellent shot.
May 5th, 2024  
