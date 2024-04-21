Previous
The Pyramids (honest!) by boxplayer
The Pyramids (honest!)

Catching up with holiday photos.

We were very thrilled as we approached Cairo to actually spot the Pyramids of Giza.

21 April 2024
Cairo, Egypt
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Interesting to see them from this pov.
May 5th, 2024  
