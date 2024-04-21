Sign up
Photo 2132
The Pyramids (honest!)
Catching up with holiday photos.
We were very thrilled as we approached Cairo to actually spot the Pyramids of Giza.
First Nile view
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-04-21
21 April 2024
Cairo, Egypt
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8058
photos
178
followers
206
following
584% complete
2126
2127
2128
2129
2130
2131
2132
2133
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
21st April 2024 2:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
desert
,
view
,
flight
,
plane
,
pyramid
,
wing
,
egypt
,
cairo
,
pyramids
,
giza
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting to see them from this pov.
May 5th, 2024
