Previous
Squirrel by boxplayer
Photo 2131

Squirrel

By Tech Moon not far from Wood Green shopping mall where I picked up travel money.

Roll or fold? https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-04-20

20 April 2024
Wood Green N22
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
583% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Great perspective and timing, the three people add even more interest
April 20th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful mural
April 20th, 2024  
FunnyFace ace
Superb, good find! That 2nd one really captures them well, see that stance and face often.
April 20th, 2024  
Babs ace
Lovely street art.
April 20th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fun street mural
April 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise