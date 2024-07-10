Previous
The works by boxplayer
Afternoon tea with a pot of assam tea and a glass of prosecco.

Proud peacock https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-07-10

10 July 2024
Tring, Hertfordshire
Boxplayer

Renee Salamon
Wow, that is what I call Afternoon Tea
July 10th, 2024  
Wendy
Yum. I'll take the top, almost center, raspberry looking one. Fav.
July 10th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft
enjoy , looks lovely
July 10th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Now that looks fab!
July 10th, 2024  
Barb
Oh, my! I'd want to try each! Are those scones on the middle tier? (Showing my ignorance as an American...LOL) If so, then those would be my choice! :-)
July 10th, 2024  
