Previous
Photo 2181
The works
Afternoon tea with a pot of assam tea and a glass of prosecco.
Proud peacock
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-07-10
10 July 2024
Tring, Hertfordshire
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
5
2
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8219
photos
181
followers
208
following
597% complete
2174
2175
2176
2177
2178
2179
2180
2181
2178
188
189
2179
2180
190
191
2181
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
10th July 2024 1:25pm
tea
,
cakes
,
scones
,
afternoon tea
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow, that is what I call Afternoon Tea
July 10th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Yum. I'll take the top, almost center, raspberry looking one. Fav.
July 10th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
enjoy , looks lovely
July 10th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Now that looks fab!
July 10th, 2024
Barb
ace
Oh, my! I'd want to try each! Are those scones on the middle tier? (Showing my ignorance as an American...LOL) If so, then those would be my choice! :-)
July 10th, 2024
