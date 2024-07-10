Proud peacock

In the grounds of the hotel. Restless night as the bed was a bit bouncy and I was still cross with Dave. Made up now though.
Good breakfast buffet with fruit, pastries and other continental options as well as cooked stuff. Drove to the Natural History Museum in Tring centre after. A bizarre place full of stuffed animals collected by Walter Rothschild. Absolutely chock full of every kind of creature and quite fascinating. The many schoolchildren were obviously enjoying the displays.
Back to the hotel for afternoon tea with a glass of prosecco. Very nice with a pot of assam. Snaffled a couple of cakes and a scone to take back to mum to make up for her not being able to come. On the way back got her shopping in too including a mini bottle of prosecco to go with the cakes and scone.
Drive to mum's was ok and we left her with her stuff but alas it took nearly 1.5 hours to then get home with insane traffic. Already tired, I decided against going out. Stayed home to unpack, listen to the choir piece we're performing next week and generally chill.
Not joining Dave to watch the England match although from what I can hear, England have equalised with a penalty.