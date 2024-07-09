Previous
Last of the Pinot Grigio by boxplayer
189 / 365

Last of the Pinot Grigio

At dinner at the hotel. Sadly we'd booked this night away as a treat for my mum, but in the end she hadn't felt up to it, so we went alone.

Worked from home earlier, a dismal day with drizzly rain increasing to heavy showers. The original plan to go to mum's to leave with her scuppered, I called an Uber which took ages to arrive because of local traffic. Arrived at Dave's work at 5 and we set off the rain continuing.

Same hotel I stayed at for my 60th with the peacocks. Very luxurious. Didn't have time for a swim, just enjoyed the shower and went to dinner. Lovely food - prawn and halloumi skewers and crab cakes to start followed by mushroom risotto, tiramisu and a cheese board.

Watched some of the France/Spain match in the telly room next to the bar with a glass of port. Impressive Spanish team and young goal scorer.

Back to have an argument in the room over nothing obviously.

And oddly there seemed to be a convocation of Buddhist monks here - saw a guy in orange robes walking the grounds and a few more in the corridors.

Visiting peacock https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-07-09

9 July 2024
Tring, Hertfordshire
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
51% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Junko Y ace
He looks alarmed at finding the end of the bottle! But there could always be more. Sorry your mum isn't feeling up to this trip as the background certainly says "elegant".
July 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise