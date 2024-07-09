Last of the Pinot Grigio

At dinner at the hotel. Sadly we'd booked this night away as a treat for my mum, but in the end she hadn't felt up to it, so we went alone.
Worked from home earlier, a dismal day with drizzly rain increasing to heavy showers. The original plan to go to mum's to leave with her scuppered, I called an Uber which took ages to arrive because of local traffic. Arrived at Dave's work at 5 and we set off the rain continuing.
Same hotel I stayed at for my 60th with the peacocks. Very luxurious. Didn't have time for a swim, just enjoyed the shower and went to dinner. Lovely food - prawn and halloumi skewers and crab cakes to start followed by mushroom risotto, tiramisu and a cheese board.
Watched some of the France/Spain match in the telly room next to the bar with a glass of port. Impressive Spanish team and young goal scorer.
Back to have an argument in the room over nothing obviously.
And oddly there seemed to be a convocation of Buddhist monks here - saw a guy in orange robes walking the grounds and a few more in the corridors.