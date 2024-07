Parkland

Out for lunch in the park. Working from home and at lunchtime I cycled to the art shop to pick up the Egyptian papyrus black cat I'd arranged to have framed for my mum. Went on to the William Morris Gallery to have a toastie sitting outside. Nice warm sunshine.



Supper of veggie burgers and salad taken outside too as still mild. Some swift action today I'd feared they'd all gone early.



11 July 2024

Walthamstow E17