Sunset and street art by boxplayer
Sunset and street art

Striking skies this evening.

Worked in the office today - felt cooler than yesterday on the way in. Irritating thing when I realised I'd booked my desk but only for a 15 minute period, the stupid default when you use the system. Luckily another one nearby was free.

Fretting most of the day because of some odd money stuff concerning my mum. Sister T was even more put out by it when I told her - when they arrived later on having spent the afternoon with mum. Pizza and red wine at the reopened pizzeria was well needed. Big pizzas, nice wine and some cannoli to take home.

Montepulciano https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-07-12

12 July 2024
Walthamstow E17
Phil Howcroft ace
this is just fabulous , one of your best uploads in some time Box'
July 12th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great shot and your evening sounds like our kind of outing!
July 12th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
That’s a fabulous shot! Great sky & that street art is so “busy”!
July 12th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Great street art…
July 12th, 2024  
