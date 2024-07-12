Previous
Montepulciano by boxplayer
Photo 2183

Montepulciano

At the reopened pizzeria round the corner - with sister T and B, up for the weekend.

Sunset and street art https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-07-12

12 July 2024
Walthamstow E17
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
598% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Mmmm Montepulciano, one of my favourites!
July 12th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice pov for this shot.
July 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise