Previous
Photo 2183
Montepulciano
At the reopened pizzeria round the corner - with sister T and B, up for the weekend.
Sunset and street art
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-07-12
12 July 2024
Walthamstow E17
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
2
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8224
photos
181
followers
208
following
598% complete
Views
14
Comments
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
12th July 2024 8:07pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
glasses
,
wine
,
glass
,
restaurant
,
toast
,
red wine
,
cheers
,
pizzeria
Suzanne
ace
Mmmm Montepulciano, one of my favourites!
July 12th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice pov for this shot.
July 12th, 2024
