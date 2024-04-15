Sign up
Snow on the tops
Pen-y-Ghent has a dusting of snow with the return of winter today - seen from the train to Leeds.
15 April 2024
Horton in Ribblesdale, North Yorkshire
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project.
Photo Details
Album
The odd extra
Taken
15th April 2024 9:53am
Tags
snow
hill
yorkshire
snow-capped
Barb
Gorgeous vista! So enjoyable to see parts of the world I may never see in person!
April 15th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
We had hail that was howling almost horizontal today .... nice shot from a train !
April 15th, 2024
Susan Wakely
Great scenery.
April 15th, 2024
Babs
What a lovely view.
April 15th, 2024
