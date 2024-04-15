Previous
Snow on the tops by boxplayer
Photo 2130

Snow on the tops

Pen-y-Ghent has a dusting of snow with the return of winter today - seen from the train to Leeds.

Garsdale puddle https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-04-15

15 April 2024
Horton in Ribblesdale, North Yorkshire
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
583% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Gorgeous vista! So enjoyable to see parts of the world I may never see in person!
April 15th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
We had hail that was howling almost horizontal today .... nice shot from a train !
April 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great scenery.
April 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a lovely view.
April 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise