Waiting for the rain to stop

A few showers today so I had to shelter for a while waiting for one to pass while I was out - and still blasted cold. Last day working, from home again and finished early at 2.30.
Having seen @kjarn Kathy's photo yesterday, we'd realised we'd ordered too much Egyptian currency as there's a limit to how much you can bring in but phoned Eurochange and they were seriously helpful so we can get a refund and order a smaller amount.
Went out on the bike after finishing work to pick up more bread and milk as sisters are staying on and off while we're away. Had time for a relaxing bath after before sister S and N arrived. Cooked a mixed up meal of halloumi peppers, chips and random greens, using up stuff in the fridge.
More sabre rattling between Israel and Iran - really hoping it calms down.