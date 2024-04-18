Previous
The garden awakens by boxplayer
The garden awakens

Having been away just a long weekend, the garden has gone crazy and is burgeoning all over - alliums and bluebells and these tulips. Irises also coming up and even a rose. Big patches of dead nettle and lungwort also, good for the bees and other pollinators.

Back at work but from home - started very early so that I could do errands at lunchtime and finish early. The day bright and sunny and once the morning chill had worn off, warmish. Cycled to Boots to pick up useful medications and travel essentials and had a quick lunch in the garden with Dave.

After work, spent an inordinate time gathering stuff to pack and ironing. Quite exhausting.

18 April 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
gloria jones ace
Super spring capture
April 18th, 2024  
Barb ace
Pretty!
April 18th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
The tulips are a lovely colour.
April 18th, 2024  
