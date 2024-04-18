The garden awakens

Having been away just a long weekend, the garden has gone crazy and is burgeoning all over - alliums and bluebells and these tulips. Irises also coming up and even a rose. Big patches of dead nettle and lungwort also, good for the bees and other pollinators.



Back at work but from home - started very early so that I could do errands at lunchtime and finish early. The day bright and sunny and once the morning chill had worn off, warmish. Cycled to Boots to pick up useful medications and travel essentials and had a quick lunch in the garden with Dave.



After work, spent an inordinate time gathering stuff to pack and ironing. Quite exhausting.



Walthamstow E17